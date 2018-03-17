Aggies to Face North Carolina for Trip to Sweet 16 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggies to Face North Carolina for Trip to Sweet 16

The Aggies' run in the 2018 NCAA Tournament continues Sunday evening inside Charlotte's Spectrum Center when Texas A&M faces North Carolina at 4:15 p.m. (CT) during March Madness’ second round.

Sunday’s contest will be televised on CBS with Jim Nantz calling the play-by-play action, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery providing commentary and Tracy Wolfson reporting. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on Talk Radio 1620 WTAW.

Texas A&M (21-12), the NCAA West Region’s No. 7 seed, advanced to the round of 32 with a 73-69 victory over 10th-seeded Providence on Friday. The Aggies’ advanced forward in the tournament behind double-double efforts from A&M’s two-headed monster on the interior, Tyler Davis and Robert Williams, as well 18 points from Admon Gilder and a Texas A&M NCAA Tournament-record eight assists by TJ Starks.

No. 2 seed North Carolina (26-10) advanced to the second round with an 84-66 win over 15th-seeded Lipscomb Friday afternoon. The Tar Heels saw all five starters score in doubles figures against the Bison, led by junior Kenny Williams’ 18 points. Senior Theo Pinson recorded a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds, in the opening round victory.

North Carolina leads the all-time series with Texas A&M, 2-1, winning the last two match ups during the 2000 and 2001 season. The Aggies and Tar Heels played to an epic double-overtime thriller in the 1980 NCAA Tournament. The Maroon & White topped the Dean Smith-coached Tar Heels in the second round at The Super Pit in Denton, Texas, behind a 23-point effort by David Britton and Rynn Wright’s double-double performance.

