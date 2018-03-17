WT Falls to Fourth-Ranked Pepperdine

After enjoying the sights and watching top professionals compete in one of the biggest events in the world, Baylor women’s tennis began BNP Paribas Collegiate Challenge action Friday evening against fourth-ranked Pepperdine. The 28th-ranked Bears battled with a tough opponent, but came up short, 5-0, on the grand stage.

The Waves won the doubles point with wins on courts two and three by scores of 6-4 and 6-2, respectively, and carried their momentum into singles action.

Pepperdine extended its advantage with wins in straight sets at No. 2 singles, 6-1. 6-1, and No. 5 singles, 6-2, 6-2.

Down 3-0, Baylor began battling back with freshmen Dominika Sujova and Livia Kraus taking second set leads on courts four, 2-1, and six, 4-3, respectively. The Waves put an end to the effort, closing out the match with wins on courts one, 6-1, 6-3, and three, 6-2, 6-4, before the Bears could get on the board.

TOP QUOTES

“There are a lot of positives. We’re getting better as a team. We just have to stick with the process, stay positive, keep focusing on the things we can control and the result will come. I may be crazy, but I’m very optimistic about this group. I think they can do some great things and it’s coming together. I know when good things are coming and this team is definitely on the right track.” – Head coach Joey Scrivano

“We’ve had some great battles with USC through the years, and we expect that tomorrow is going to be a tough match. We have to just keep doing what we’re doing and if we do that, I like our chances against anybody.” – Head coach Joey Scrivano

OTHER NOTABLES

· Baylor is 8-9 on the season and 4-7 against ranked opponents.

· The Bears played 11 of their 17 dual matches against ranked opponents this spring.

· Baylor leads the all-time series with the Waves, 6-3.

UP NEXT

Baylor continues BNP Paribas Collegiate Challenge play on Saturday, March 17 against USC. First serve is set for 10 p.m. (CT).