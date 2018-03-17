Texas Food Truck Showdown closing early due to weather threat - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas Food Truck Showdown closing early due to weather threat

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: The Texas Food Truck Showdown) (Source: The Texas Food Truck Showdown)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Due to the potential for dangerous weather conditions, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce said they have decided to close The Texas Food Truck Showdown at 5 p.m. today.

The Chamber has made its decision in consultation with the Emergency Management Services and out of concern for the safety of the citizens.

The Texas Food Truck Showdown event staff urges attendees to use caution as they leave the event.

The Waco Transit Trolleys will be available for rides at Franklin and Second Street, near River Square Center.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

