Severe thunderstorm warning issued for McLennan, Coryell, Falls, Robertson, Leon, Limestone,Burnet, Williamson, Milam, Lampasas and Bell counties

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for west Milam and southern Bell and southern Leon counties until 9:15 p.m.

The warning has been canceled for Hill, Hamilton, Navarro, Bosque and Mills counties. 

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Burnet and Williamson counties until 8:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Robertson, Limestone, Leon and Falls counties until 8:15 p.m. 

  Hazard...60 Mph Wind Gusts And Half Dollar Size Hail. 

Golf size hail reported in Moody by the National Weather Service. 

