Severe thunderstorm warning issued for McLennan, Coryell and Bell counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southwestern McLennan, southeastern Coryell and northwestern Bell County through 6 p.m. 

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coryell County until 5:30 p.m. 

65 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail are expected. 

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for San Saba, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, Lampasas, Coryell, McLennan, Navarro, Limestone, Freestone, Falls, Bell, Milam, Leon, Madison and Robertson counties until 11 p.m.

