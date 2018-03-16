Baylor baseball upends Texas Tech - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor baseball upends Texas Tech

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball won a 2-0 decision over No. 8 Texas Tech in the opener of the teams’ first Big 12 series on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (9-6, 1-0) took advantage of a great start by Cody Bradford in a pitcher’s duel vs. the Red Raiders (16-4, 0-1).

BU grabbed an early lead, and it was all Bradford needed. Shea Langeliers put himself in scoring position with a two-out double in the first inning. He then scored on a single by Davis Wendzel.

Bradford and TTU starter Davis Martin settled in, posting zero for zero. However, the Bears were able to get to Martin one more time in the seventh. Wendzel led off with a double, and after a sacrifice bunt by Andy Thomas, scored on a grounder to short by Nick Loftin.

In the ninth, the Red Raiders had two runners aboard with two outs, but Troy Montemayor relieved Bradford for a one-pitch save to nail down his fifth save of the season.

Bradford (3-1) earned the win in 8.2 shutout innings, giving up six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Martin (3-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

