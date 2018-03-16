Aggie softball blanks both in doubleheader

The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team swept day two of the Reveille Classic as they defeated Marist, 7-0, and UConn, 4-0, Friday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The Aggie (26-4) offensive exploded for five home runs on the day and A&M’s pitching staff stymied both offenses with 10-strikeout performances by Lexi Smith and Trinity Harrington.

In game one against Marist (8-12), the Aggies drew blood early in the first inning as Tori Vidales reached base on a fielder’s choice and was plated by an Ashley Walters double, the 45th of her career. Walters is now tied for fifth in program history in doubles with Natalie Villarreal (2008-12).

The Maroon & White added to the lead in the third when Riley Sartain blasted a two-run home run over the right field wall scoring Vidales.

In the fourth inning, Samantha Show singled to left field and Kylie George, who pinch ran for Show, came around to touch home on an error by the second baseman.

Texas A&M blew the game open and showed their power in the fifth as Sarah Hudek, Kristen Cuyos and Show hit three consecutive homers to conclude scoring for the Aggies and give them a 7-0 lead.

In the circle, Lexi Smith earned the win as she struck out a season-high 10 batters and allowed only one walk and one hit. Freshman Kayla Poynter made her debut in an Aggie uniform as she threw two innings in relief, allowing one walk, two hits and fanning four.

In the nightcap, the Aggies relied on a four-run third inning to defeat the Huskies (11-16). Erica Russell led off with a double to right, followed by a walk to Kaitlyn Alderink. Walters delivered an RBI single down the right field line to score Russell. Sartain followed with a three-run blast, her team-high seventh of the season, to cap off the frame.

Trinity Harrington threw her fifth shutout of the season, while not allowing a base runner until the seventh inning. The senior tied her career-high in strikeouts with 10 and only gave up one hit.