Aggie women advance to NCAA 2nd round - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggie women advance to NCAA 2nd round

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

National Freshman of the Year Chennedy Carter led No. 4 seed Texas A&M with 26 points, to help the Aggies defeat No. 13 seed Drake 89-76 Friday in the First Round of the 2018 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship at Reed Arena.
 
With the win, the Aggies (25-9) advance to face No. 5 seed DePaul (27-7) in a Second Round game, March 18 at Reed Arena, with game time to be announced later tonight. Texas A&M is looking for its seventh appearance in the Sweet 16, but its first since 2014.
 
Carter, playing in her first career NCAA Tournament game, turned in one of the best statistical performances for a Tournament game in school history. Among Texas A&M performances in NCAA Tournament games, her 26 points rank fifth, her 11 assists tie for second, and her six steals match the school record.
 
Khaalia Hillsman and Danni Williams each scored in double figures for the third straight time in an NCAA Tournament game, as Hillsman added 22 and Williams chipped in 18. In the game, Williams passed Amy Yates' 1997-98 season to set the Texas A&M school record with 69 made 3-pointers this year.
 
Anriel Howard, who tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds, recorded her first career NCAA Tournament double double in the game.
 
Drake (26-8), who had their 21-game win streak snapped, was led by Sara Rhine, who had team-highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
 

