A&M men survive tourney scare from Providence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Admon Gilder scored 18 points to help Texas A&M hold off Providence 73-69 in Friday's first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Robert Williams and Tyler Davis both had double-doubles for the Aggies (21-12), the No. 7 seed in the West Region. The teams were tied at 50 with about 9 minutes left but Texas A&M responded with a 12-2 run to finally wrestle control away from the Friars.

Gilder hit a straightaway 3 with 2:49 left to cap that flurry for a 62-52 lead.

Davis had 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Williams added 13 points and 14 boards - including a highlight-reel windmill dunk with 39.2 seconds left as the Aggies did just enough to put it away.

Rodney Bullock scored 22 points with three 3-pointers for 10th-seeded Providence (21-14), which shot 44 percent but never recovered from A&M's critical-moment burst.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars were making their fifth straight tournament trip and had earned wins against 1-seeds Xavier (twice) and Villanova this season. But they couldn't speed the Aggies up nor keep them off the boards to take advantage of their guard play and advance.

Texas A&M: The Aggies were up and down all year, from hitting No. 5 in the AP Top 25 in December to starting 0-5 in the Southeastern Conference. But they came up with key baskets when they had to have them, and their game-long work on the boards - up 44-26 by the finish - was a heck of an advantage.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies advanced to play the Lipscomb-North Carolina winner in Sunday's second round.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

  • Baylor baseball upends Texas Tech

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-03-17 03:12:13 GMT

    Baylor baseball won a 2-0 decision over No. 8 Texas Tech in the opener of the teams’ first Big 12 series on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.

  • Cru baseball edged by LeTorneau

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-03-17 03:10:24 GMT

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team rallied in the bottom of the eighth only to see LeTourneau push the game-winning run across the plate in the top of the ninth as the Yellowjackets took a 6-5 victory over the Cru Friday night in Belton.

  • UMHB softball splits doubleheader with Concordia

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-17 03:09:20 GMT

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team split a doubleheader with Concordia Texas Friday afternoon in Belton, beating the Tornados 5-3 before dropping the second game 10-7.

