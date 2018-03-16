Baylor blows by Grambling to NCAA second round - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor blows by Grambling to NCAA second round

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Lady Bears started on a 17-1 run that ended with a 96-46 victory over Grambling State.

Tigers leading scorer Shakyla Hill was not allowed a field goal until the fourth quarter. 

Baylor, on the other hand, enjoyed a hot start from junior Lauren Cox. The forward had a double-double after the first quarter and finished with a career-high 30 points and added 17 rebounds.  

Running mate Kalani Brown notched yet another double-double and senior Dekeiya Cohen also reached double-figure scoring.

Baylor advances to the second round where they will play Michigan on Sunday, March 18.

Tip-off has not yet been announced. 

