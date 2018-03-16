Police search for suspect in credit union robbery

Police are searching for this suspect in a credit union robbery. (Source: Waco police)

Police are searching for a suspect in a credit union robbery that happened Friday evening.

Waco police said the robbery happened at 2400 West Lakeshore Drive at 5:35 p.m.

Police said the suspect entered Educators Credit Union and presented a note to the teller saying he had a gun and demanded money. The suspect was dressed in all black clothing, grey/orange cap, dark glasses and a beard. He also had a shirt that said: "Union Proud American Made Local 72 Electricians."

He fled on foot towards N. 19th Street.

If you recognize this man, call the police.

