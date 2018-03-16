Police search for suspect in credit union robbery - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police search for suspect in credit union robbery

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Police are searching for a suspect in a credit union robbery that happened Friday evening. 

Waco police said the robbery happened at 2400 West Lakeshore Drive at 5:35 p.m. 

Police said the suspect entered Educators Credit Union and presented a note to the teller saying he had a gun and demanded money. The suspect was dressed in all black clothing, grey/orange cap, dark glasses and a beard. He also had a shirt that said: "Union Proud American Made Local 72 Electricians." 

He fled on foot towards N. 19th Street. 

If you recognize this man, call the police. 

