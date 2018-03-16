Hidden treasure: Southern comfort restaurant draws in pleasantly surprised crowds

Butter my Biscuit is inside of King's Landing on Valley Mills in Waco. (Source: KXXV)

Nestled in a corner of Valley Mills, a cafe brings southern comfort food to Waco's bustling food scene.

However, looks can be deceiving - a truth found with Butter My Biscuit Cafe, located inside of King's Landing Games. The cafe at 1427 S.Valley Mills Drive can be hard to find because it's a hidden gem inside the gaming store.

Behind a large variety of card games, themed and classic board games and figurines is a kitchen delivering some of the area's most popular food, "scratch made, southern style."

Lee Bankston, chef and cafe owner, started the cafe with a love of cooking and with a bit of motivation from her friends and family.

For Bankston, owning a restaurant wasn't expected, but a blessing nonetheless.

"God has a way of changing things," she laughs.

What started off as cooking food for friends and family turned into an idea. No longer were the days of Tamale Tuesday for friends.

Mind your biscuits

The menu for Butter My Biscuit serves as a testament to what Lee and her staff can create . Classic buttermilk biscuits, a recipe Lee has perfected, can be paired with scratch-made blackberry honey, pico de gallo, or creamy salsa. The cafe also offers a Texas Biscuit, buttermilk biscuits with sharp cheddar and chopped jalapenos. Those with a sweet tooth also have an option, such as chocolate chip cookie dough biscuits, s'mores and more.

Soups, salads and sandwiches are all menu options for hungry guests. You can also grab a cup of coffee or an ice cold beer during your visit.

Bringing together a community... with food

The restaurant is located inside of a popular Waco gaming store, a counter tucked behind stacks of games, cards and shelves of other gaming needs. Though the store is packed with games and game necessities - both in front and in the back of the store - gamers aren't the restaurant's only customers.

"It's a really fun thing to watch Friday and Saturday nights because we'll have these hardcore gamers come in here to play, families will be in here, older people," said Bankston. "It's like a mix of people you would never see anywhere else."

Even though it is located inside a gaming store, Bankston said that customers aren't solely for the gaming aspect. Tourists and community members come into the restaurant for the food...and find some fun along the way.

King's Landing opened in 2016, an expansion of their sister store, Bankston's Comics and Collectibles located next door. The store boasts game nights every Friday, as well as Melee Mondays, Toadstool Tuesdays as well as other events. Butter My Biscuit also made its debut in 2016.

As for future expansion, Bankston, and her husband Brent, say to stay tuned.

Butter My Biscuit is opened Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

You can follow Butter My Biscuit on social media and find more information on their website.

