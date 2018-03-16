H-E-B recalls cranberry turkey salad products after potentially - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

H-E-B recalls cranberry turkey salad products after potentially being mislabeled for pecan allergen

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer

TEXAS (KXXV) -

H-E-B has issued a precautionary recall for turkey salad products that may be mislabeled for pecan allergen. 

The H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad with a sell-by date of 3/19 is being recalled after being potentially mislabeled for undeclared pecan allergen. 

The company is recalling H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad, H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad Sandwich, H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad Snack Tray and H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad with Whole Wheat Crackers. 

Product Description

UPC

H-E-B CRANBERRY TURKEY SALAD, LB

25954300000

H-E-B CRANBERRY TURKEY SALAD SANDWICH, 8 OZ

26703100000

H-E-B CRANBERRY TURKEY SALAD SNACK TRAY, 14 OZ

26792000000

H-E-B DELICATESSEN CRANBERRY TURKEY SALAD WITH WHOLE WHEAT CRACKERS, EACH

26516100000

