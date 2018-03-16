H-E-B recalls cranberry turkey salad products after potentially being mislabeled for pecan allergen

H-E-B has issued a precautionary recall for turkey salad products that may be mislabeled for pecan allergen.

The H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad with a sell-by date of 3/19 is being recalled after being potentially mislabeled for undeclared pecan allergen.

The company is recalling H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad, H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad Sandwich, H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad Snack Tray and H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad with Whole Wheat Crackers.

Product Description UPC H-E-B CRANBERRY TURKEY SALAD, LB 25954300000 H-E-B CRANBERRY TURKEY SALAD SANDWICH, 8 OZ 26703100000 H-E-B CRANBERRY TURKEY SALAD SNACK TRAY, 14 OZ 26792000000 H-E-B DELICATESSEN CRANBERRY TURKEY SALAD WITH WHOLE WHEAT CRACKERS, EACH 26516100000

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.