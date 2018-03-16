Central Texas dentist stresses importance of dental screenings for children

A Central Texas dentist office chose to focus on the importance of child dental screenings Friday.

It's a simple exam that could save children from pain.

Screenings are a way for children to be checked for cavities, oral cancer or other abnormalities that could cause infection if not treated.

Dentist Alan Katende, of Knights Family Dentistry, said all parents should bring their kids in for dental check-ups once their child turns 6 months old.

"A lot of times children can have caries. They can have dental caries and cavities before their permanent teeth come in, so it's very important that they come in and get their baby teeth checked out as well," Katende said.

Katende suggests children over the age of three should visit the dentist every six months.

