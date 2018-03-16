Waco chapter of National Women in Agriculture group hosts events to promote healthy eating

The Waco Chapter of the National Women in Agriculture is hosting a series of events to promote healthy eating in honor of National Nutrition Month.

The 1-year-old organization promotes gardening, healthy foods and healthy eating.

For the second Friday in a row, they have been offering a free healthy lunch at the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce. This week, organizers offered different food options with blueberries.

The President of the Waco Chapter of the Women in Agriculture, Kay Belle who is a herbalist, said she also explained the benefits of eating the fruit.



"The importance of talking about healthy eating is in in hopes that people will change their diet, change the way their eating so they won't always be visiting the hospital all the time and the emergency room," Bell said.

There will be another healthy lunch next Friday, March 23rd from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cen-Tex Chamber of Commerce.

On March 29th at 6:30 p.m., a chef will be doing a healthy demonstration and a nutritionist will talk.

The winners of an essay contest about healthy eating at JH Hines Elementary will be announced.

