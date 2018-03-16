CTX Powerlifter who missed regional meet last year because of coach's mistake competes in state championship

A Copperas Cove powerlifter who didn't compete in the regional meet last year because a coach didn't submit the scores to the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association by the deadline, is now competing in the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting State Championship.

On Friday, Alyssa Arnold, 15, competed with eight other girls in her weight class for the gold medal.

During her squat lift, she lifted 560 pounds, which is close to the state record.

