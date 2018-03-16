Two people sent to hospital after officer involved crash

The Waco Police Department said an officer and another person were sent to the hospital after a vehicle crash Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call for assistance from another officer involved in a crash at 9:30 a.m. at 26th and Homan.

The police unit was traveling south on 26th street with the emergency equipment activated when a van traveling west on Homan pulled into the intersection causing the collision.

The officer and driver of the van both received injuries from the crash and were transported to Baylor Scott and White with non-life threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.