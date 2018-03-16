Central Texas ER uses technology to teach kids about germs - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas ER uses technology to teach kids about germs

By Hunter Davis, Reporter
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KXXV) -

During this particularly long and deadly flu season, one Central Texas ER clinic is using black light technology to teach children how to fight germs.  

Express ER in Harker Heights hosted a Glow Germ Clinic on Wednesday to demonstrate the importance of washing your hands. The clinic instructor put "Glow Germ Gel" on the kids' hands that made their germs glow.

"With the flu epidemic that we had this year, hand washing and cleanliness is obviously one of the keys to help prevent the spread, so it's a good way just to teach kids and the importance of hand washing," ER Physician, Keith Buccholz said.

After the kids were shown their germy hands, they were then taught how to properly wash them off.

"Counting their ABC's to get to thirty seconds and different ways to put on soap rinse, lather, repeat," Buccholz said.

The ER said they host one of these free Glow Germ Clinics every month at their Harker Heights facility at 980 Knight's Way Suite 100.

Participants must be at least 4-years-old

