BU football's new look Bears open spring practice

What a difference just a few months can make. At the end of last season, the 1-11 Baylor football team wasn't relieved the season was over, but you can't argue some time to themselves didn't help.

Baylor opened spring practice Thursday and the same players that looked overwhelmed at times last season now looked comfortable with a staff and teammates that they've gone to battle with.

Players like wide receiver Denzel Mims and JaMychal Hasty look stronger and more capable of handling a grueling college schedule. Reigning Big 12 Co-offensive Freshman of the Year Charlie Brewer might be on a "pitch count," but his arm looked more than up to the task.

Newcomers like former Tennessee star Jalen Hurd, freshman quarterback Gerry Bohanon, and a host of offensive line transfers make this team an interesting and fun sight. Now they just have to put it all together.

Head coach Matt Rhule offered a simple explanation for the change, experience.

"Year one they're listening to us. Year two they're learning from each other and when that happens you have a chance to make some jumps."

Baylor will look to build on their momentum going towards the April 21 Green and Gold game.

