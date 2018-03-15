Baylor baseball opens Big 12 play against Texas Tech

Baylor opened spring practice Thursday and the same players that looked overwhelmed at times last season now looked comfortable with a staff and teammates that they've gone to battle with.More >>
Baylor opened spring practice Thursday and the same players that looked overwhelmed at times last season now looked comfortable with a staff and teammates that they've gone to battle with.More >>
Baylor baseball begins Big 12 play with a weekend home series vs. No. 8 Texas Tech at Baylor Ballpark. Games are slated for 6:35 p.m. CT Friday on FOX College Sports, 2:05 p.m. Saturday on FOX Sports Southwest and 1:05 p.m. Sunday on FSSW-Plus.More >>
Baylor baseball begins Big 12 play with a weekend home series vs. No. 8 Texas Tech at Baylor Ballpark. Games are slated for 6:35 p.m. CT Friday on FOX College Sports, 2:05 p.m. Saturday on FOX Sports Southwest and 1:05 p.m. Sunday on FSSW-Plus.More >>
The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team fell to UConn, 6-1, Thursday night on the opening day of the Reveille Classic at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team fell to UConn, 6-1, Thursday night on the opening day of the Reveille Classic at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
No. 14 and No. 4-seeded Texas A&M starts its 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament run on Friday, March 16 by hosting No. 13 seed Drake in the First Round at Reed Arena at 1:30 p.m.More >>
No. 14 and No. 4-seeded Texas A&M starts its 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament run on Friday, March 16 by hosting No. 13 seed Drake in the First Round at Reed Arena at 1:30 p.m.More >>
The Aggies' run in the 2018 NCAA Tournament tips off Friday morning inside Charlotte's Spectrum Center when Texas A&M's faces Providence at 11:15 a.m.More >>
The Aggies' run in the 2018 NCAA Tournament tips off Friday morning inside Charlotte's Spectrum Center when Texas A&M's faces Providence at 11:15 a.m.More >>