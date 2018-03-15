Aggie women host Drake in NCAA opening round

No. 14 and No. 4-seeded Texas A&M starts its 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament run on Friday, March 16 by hosting No. 13 seed Drake in the First Round at Reed Arena at 1:30 p.m.

The game is broadcast on ESPN2, with Lowell Galindo and Andraya Carter on the call. The game is market-protected on cable providers in Texas and the Des Moines area, which will show the game in its entirety. Satellite subscribers nationwide have a specific ESPN2 feed for each game of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, and every game of the Championship is available on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on computers. Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz provide radio listeners the action on the Texas A&M Sports Network, available locally on 1550 AM.

The Aggies (24-9) are making their 13th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, the eighth-longest streak in the nation. National Freshman of the Year Chennedy Carter leads the Aggies with 21.9 points per game, the most points by any DI freshman since 2014-15. Texas A&M enters the tournament having won four of five games, including two wins over ranked teams.

Drake (26-7) brings a 21-game win streak into the NCAA Tournament, one of six teams nationally who have won their last 20+ games. Becca Hittner leads the Bulldogs with 15.6 points per game, trailed closely by Sara Rhine with 15.5 points per game. The Bulldogs won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 75-63 victory over Northern Iowa on Mar. 11.

The winner of this game plays again on Sunday in the Second Round, against the winner of the game between No. 5 seed DePaul and No. 12 seed Oklahoma.