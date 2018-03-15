A&M men to face Providence in Charlotte

The Aggies' run in the 2018 NCAA Tournament tips off Friday morning inside Charlotte's Spectrum Center when Texas A&M's faces Providence at 11:15 a.m.

Friday’s contest will be televised on CBS with Jim Nantz calling the play-by-play action, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery providing commentary and Tracy Wolfson reporting. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone (1150 AM/102.7 FM).

Texas A&M (20-12), one of eight SEC teams in the tourney, is the No. 7 seed in the West regional while Providence (21-13) enters the field as a No. 10 seed, both teams earned at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The meeting with first ever between the two schools.

A&M will be led into the NCAA Tournament by a trio of players who recently received All-SEC honors as Tyler Davis earned First-Team All-SEC honors, while Robert Williams was named the league’s Co-Defensive player of the Year and TJ Starks garnered a spot on the All-Freshman Team.