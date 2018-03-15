People travel thousands of miles to get to Spring at the Silos

The City of Waco is expecting 150,000 people in town this weekend for various events.

Sixty-thousand of those, according to Magnolia, are in town for Spring at the Silos.

Spring at the Silos kicked off on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

One vendor made the trip to Waco all the way from southern California.

Danielle Estrada, owner of Olivia + Ocean, made the journey from California for the second year in a row.

Olivia + Ocean is a swimwear company specifically for children and moms post-delivery.

"My daughter inspired the children swimwear," Estrada said. "I, myself, felt self-conscious in a swimsuit after having a baby and that made me kind of think about that problem and why we started the kick starter in the first place."

Estrada ran out of products last year at Spring at the Silos and had to overnight items.

"That's always in the back of your mind and a good problem to have. But we try to come prepared and bring as much as possible so that that doesn't happen," Estrada said.

Estrada's business is just one of dozens of vendors from across the country. Vendors are not the only ones traveling. Thousands of people on spring break are heading to Waco, too.

Chloe Smeader and Ainsely Treutle, from the Houston area, headed to Waco for their spring break.

"We love Chip and Joanna," Smeader said. "It's all pretty fun. The cupcakes and hot dogs were good."

Smeader's aunt is visiting Texas from Buffalo, New York, and wanted to stop by Waco during her stay.

"It's nice to see the different vendors, nice to see the store and visit the bakery. And have one of their cupcakes. So it's been a nice experience so far," Cathy Ferrandino, who is visiting from Buffalo, New York, said. "It's something that I've always wanted to come see so I'm glad I had the opportunity."

Spring at the Silos is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday.

The City of Waco advises anyone heading downtown on Saturday to park at McLane Stadium and get on a free shuttle service to downtown to help with the parking congestion.

