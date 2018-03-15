Severe storms possible for St. Patrick's Day - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Severe storms possible for St. Patrick's Day

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(KXXV) -

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for your St. Patrick's Day.

We are tracking the potential for a couple of strong to severe storms, especially for our far northern counties during the afternoon and evening hours.

ALL forms of severe weather are possible this afternoon and evening.

Timing: 2 pm-10 pm

Main Hazards: Isolated tornadoes, hail up to tennis ball size and winds in excess of 70 mph within the strongest storms.

A couple of storms should go up between Hamilton/Goldthwaite between 2 and 4 pm and will track east/northeast during the evening hours. The greatest storm potential is between Waco and DFW.

The farther north that you live, the highest the threat for severe weather. As far as Central Texas is concerned, the highest storm potential will be from Hamilton, to Hillsboro, to Corsicana.

Not everyone will see storms, but if a storm does go up in your area, it does have the potential to turn strong and potentially severe. 

There is a chance that everything could shift north, and barely clip our area. If this happens, the severe weather threat will decrease drastically throughout the rest of the evening. 

Stay updated this afternoon with your First Alert Weather App. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you informed!

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Unbelievable. Biggest upset reveals best in college hoops

    Unbelievable. Biggest upset reveals best in college hoops

    Friday, March 16 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:26:31 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:46:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...

    Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble.

    More >>

    Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble.

    More >>

  • AP learns fired McCabe kept personal memos regarding Trump

    AP learns fired McCabe kept personal memos regarding Trump

    Saturday, March 17 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:33:50 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:45 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:45:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

    More >>

  • US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

    US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-03-17 13:23:59 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:44:58 GMT
    Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. (Source: Pixabay)Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. (Source: Pixabay)

    US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.

    More >>

    US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly