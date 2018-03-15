Severe storms possible for St. Patrick's Day

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for your St. Patrick's Day.

We are tracking the potential for a couple of strong to severe storms, especially for our far northern counties during the afternoon and evening hours.

ALL forms of severe weather are possible this afternoon and evening.

Timing: 2 pm-10 pm

Main Hazards: Isolated tornadoes, hail up to tennis ball size and winds in excess of 70 mph within the strongest storms.

A couple of storms should go up between Hamilton/Goldthwaite between 2 and 4 pm and will track east/northeast during the evening hours. The greatest storm potential is between Waco and DFW.

The farther north that you live, the highest the threat for severe weather. As far as Central Texas is concerned, the highest storm potential will be from Hamilton, to Hillsboro, to Corsicana.

Not everyone will see storms, but if a storm does go up in your area, it does have the potential to turn strong and potentially severe.

There is a chance that everything could shift north, and barely clip our area. If this happens, the severe weather threat will decrease drastically throughout the rest of the evening.

Stay updated this afternoon with your First Alert Weather App. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you informed!

