Potential severe weather for St. Patrick's Day weekend

St. Patrick's Day weekend is fast approaching, and there is some potential for thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday: Isolated storms are possible during the late afternoon hours near the I-35 corridor.  There might not be many storms, but if a couple develop, severe weather is possible.  Large hail and damaging winds should be the main threats.  A low-end tornado potential can't be ruled out.  Any storms that develop will likely die out after sunset. 

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms once again look possible. The overall severe potential looks a bit lower, but we still could see a few strong to severe storms during the day.  Large hail and damaging winds once again look like the main threats as of now.

