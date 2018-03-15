Traffic Alert: Car, semi crash now clear on I-35 in Bruceville-E - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic Alert: Car, semi crash now clear on I-35 in Bruceville-Eddy

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Bruceville-Eddy Police Department) (Source: Bruceville-Eddy Police Department)
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX (KXXV) -

A crash between a car and a semi is now clear on southbound I-35 in Bruceville-Eddy. 

The accident was blocking the right lane. 

Traffic was being backed up to Callan Ranch Rd. 

No other information was immediately available. 

