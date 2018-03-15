QUIZ: What Cameron Park Zoo animal matches your spirit?

Take this quiz to find out your Cameron Park Zoo spirit animal!
MOBILE VIEWERS CLICK HERE TO TAKE QUIZ.
Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.
Federal, state and local authorities arrested eleven people for meth trafficking in the Waco area on Thursday.More >>
Federal, state and local authorities arrested eleven people for meth trafficking in the Waco area on Thursday.More >>
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.More >>
The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.More >>