CEO and President of Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce dies

The CEO and President of Cen-Tex Chamber of Commerce as died, according to the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Joe M. Rodriguez was the Chamber CEO & President for over 20 years.

During the McLennan County Republican Monthly Lunch meeting, a member of the Republican Party of McLennan County announced Rodriguez died last night.

Rodriguez stepped into that role after serving as EOAC Director and Local #312 Union Representative at General Tire.

As EOAC Director, Rodriguez managed all McLennan County branches, improving services, increasing professional certification, and reducing operation costs.

At General Tire, he represented 475 employees, improving working conditions and quality of lives for those around him.

As Chamber CEO & President, Rodriguez utilized those management, leadership, and networking skills to foster positive relationships with elected officials, community leaders, and chamber members; connecting leadership goals to chamber resources and contacts for win-win solutions.

Rodriguez served the community in additional leadership roles including City of Waco Zoning Board of Adjustment Chairman and Heart of Texas Council of Governments Board Director.

Rodriguez was survived by City of Waco Councilwoman District II, Alice Rodriguez, three daughters, one son, three sons-in-law, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending.

