Gun rights activist Ted Nugent to speak at McLennan Republican Club

Gun rights activist Ted Nugent is set to speak at the McLennan County Republican Club lunch monthly meeting on Thursday afternoon.

His speech is called “Protecting Our Gun Liberties During Crazy Politically Correct Times.”

Protesters holding signs to ban assault weapons stood outside before the event started.

The luncheon is taking place at the Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.