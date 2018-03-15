Waco crash results in man in critical condition, teen arrested

A teen was arrested and another person taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Waco just after midnight.

Police said a man was attempting to turn into the Brazos Village Apartments when he failed to yield right of way to a pickup truck traveling eastbound. The driver struck the passenger side of the pickup truck, causing him serious head trauma.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup truck identified as 18-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez-Carillo was not injured. Rodigruez-Carillo was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle.

