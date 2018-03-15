Waco crash results in man in critical condition, another arrested

One person was arrested and another taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Waco just after midnight.

Police said a man was attempting to turn into the Brazos Park Apartments when he failed to yield right of way to a pickup truck traveling eastbound. The driver struck the passenger side of the pickup truck, causing him serious head trauma.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, but was arrested for an alcohol-related offense.

Lake Shore Drive was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since been reopened.

