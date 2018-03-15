Waco crash results in man in critical condition, another arreste - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco crash results in man in critical condition, another arrested

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

One person was arrested and another taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Waco just after midnight. 

Police said a man was attempting to turn into the Brazos Park Apartments when he failed to yield right of way to a pickup truck traveling eastbound. The driver struck the passenger side of the pickup truck, causing him serious head trauma. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt. 

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, but was arrested for an alcohol-related offense. 

Lake Shore Drive was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since been reopened. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • US accuses Russia of ongoing operation to hack energy grid

    US accuses Russia of ongoing operation to hack energy grid

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-15 14:42:40 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:42:58 GMT
    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Source: AP Photos)The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Source: AP Photos)

    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

    More >>

    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

    More >>

  • 2 dead, including gunman, in UAB Highlands Hospital shooting

    2 dead, including gunman, in UAB Highlands Hospital shooting

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:32:05 GMT

    Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.

    More >>

    Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.

    More >>

  • Trump wrongly insists US has trade deficit with Canada

    Trump wrongly insists US has trade deficit with Canada

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-03-15 11:32:46 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:25:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis.
    President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.More >>
    President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly