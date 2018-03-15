Temple police investigate overnight double homicide

Temple police responded to a welfare check at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 1700 block of SW H.K. Dodgen Loop around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived on scene, they found two men dead in the building.

This case is currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Rangers, and the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.