Suspect in Temple double murder facing capital murder charges

Temple Police Department has released the pictures of the two victims who were found dead at an auto shop in Temple Wednesday night.

Police have identified the victims as 25-year-old Cody Glenn Cornell and 35-year-old Robert Joseph Pellerin III.

Both were employees of O'Reilly Auto Parts.

Police arrested 47-year-old Theodore Dwyane Sims in connection with the double-homicide. Sims was a former employee of O'Reilly Auto Parts and of NAPA Auto Parts.

Sims is facing capital murder charges.

NAPA Auto Parts has only been open since January 2018 - around the time Theodore Sims was hired after leaving O'Reilly Auto Parts.

Louis Sims, the owner of NAPA Auto Part with no relation to Theodore Sims, said "The last 48 hours have been more than tragic for our community, employees and for our friends at O’Reilly Auto Parts. Louis, Bryan and I along with our employees at Napa are heartbroken by the senseless loss of the two O’Reilly employees at the hands of such evil."

Sims was fired from NAPA auto parts for stealing cash under $100. He left without incident. His boss at NAPA auto parts said he would never guess something like this would happen.

Sims was apprehended by the Harker Heights Police Department at a Walmart gas station located in the 2000 block of Harker Heights without incident around 2:19 p.m.

Temple police responded to a welfare check at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 1700 block of SW H.K. Dodgen Loop around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived on the scene, they found two men dead in the building.

Sims has also been identified in an aggravated assault at the NAPA Auto Parts on 1000 E 6th Ave. in Belton at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

The owner of NAPA Auto Parts said two employees were outside with doors locked. The suspect wore a hoodie with a ski-mask and showed a shotgun. Employees ran from the store.

Paul Romer the spokesperson for the Belton Police Department said following the Belton assault, the car Sims was driving was seen near the scene of the double homicide.

In the Belton incident, Sims approached two employees, one who is the assistant manager, at the close of the business and pointed a shotgun at them around 9 p.m. on March 14.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sims was dressed in all black and had a ski mask covering his face when he chased the two men with a shotgun. The victims recognized Sims by his build, walk and voice as he yelled, "don't run, don't run."

After the men ran away, Sims got in his car and left the area. No shots were fired in that particular incident and nobody was injured.

The Belton Police Department identified Sims as former NAPA employee who was recently terminated.

Sims is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both of the victim's bodies will be sent for an autopsy.

