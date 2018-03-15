Police: Suspect caught after two people were found dead in Temple

The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.
Temple Police Department said the suspect was caught after two people were found dead at an auto shop in Temple last night.
