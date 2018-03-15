Police: Suspect caught after two people were found dead in Temple

Temple Police Department said the suspect was caught after two people were found dead at an auto shop in Temple last night.

Police were looking for 47-year-old Theodore Dwyane Sims.

Sims was apprehended by the Harker Heights Police Department in Harker Heights without incident around 2:19 p.m.

Sims was believed to be driving a 2004 Nissan 4-door sedan, light colored with spray paint.

The license plate number is DT1N892.

Temple police responded to a welfare check at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 1700 block of SW H.K. Dodgen Loop around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived on scene, they found two men dead in the building.

This case is currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Rangers, and the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Sims has also been identified in an aggravated assault at the NAPA Auto Parts on 1000 E 6th Ave. in Belton yesterday evening.

Sims will be transported to Bell County Jail.

