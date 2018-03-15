Police release photos of victims of double-homicide in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police release photos of victims of double-homicide in Temple

(Source: Bell County Jail) (Source: Bell County Jail)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
Cody Cornell (Source: Temple Police Department) Cody Cornell (Source: Temple Police Department)
Robert Pellerin (Source: Temple Police Department) Robert Pellerin (Source: Temple Police Department)
(Source: Temple Police Department) (Source: Temple Police Department)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Temple Police Department have released the pictures of the two victims who were found dead at an auto shop in Temple Wednesday night. 

Police have identified the victims as 25-year-old Cody Glenn Cornell and 35-year-old Robert Joseph Pellerin III.

Both were employees of O'Reilly Auto Parts. 

Police arrested 47-year-old Theodore Dwyane Sims in connection with the double-homicide. Sims was a former employee of O'Reilly Auto Parts and of NAPA Auto Parts. 

Sims was apprehended by the Harker Heights Police Department at a Walmart gas station located in the 2000 block of Harker Heights without incident around 2:19 p.m.

Temple police responded to a welfare check at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 1700 block of SW H.K. Dodgen Loop around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived on scene, they found two men dead in the building.

Sims has also been identified in an aggravated assault at the NAPA Auto Parts on 1000 E 6th Ave. in Belton yesterday evening. 

Paul Romer the spokesperson for the Belton Police Department said following the Belton assault, the car Sims was driving was seen near the scene of the double homicide.  

In the Belton incident, Sims approached two employees at the close of the business and pointed a shotgun at them. 

After the men ran away, Sims got in his car and left the area. No shots were fired in that particular incident and nobody was injured. 

The Belton Police Department identified Sims as former NAPA employee who was recently terminated.  

Sims is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Both of the victim's bodies will be sent for an autopsy. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Vietnam commemorates 50th anniversary of My Lai massacre

    Vietnam commemorates 50th anniversary of My Lai massacre

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-03-16 05:43:10 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:45:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/ Hau Dinh). Young dancers participate in a performance during a ceremony to remember victims of My Lai massacre in My Lai, Vietnam Friday, March 16, 2018. More than a thousand people attend the commemoration marking the 50th anniversary of th...(AP Photo/ Hau Dinh). Young dancers participate in a performance during a ceremony to remember victims of My Lai massacre in My Lai, Vietnam Friday, March 16, 2018. More than a thousand people attend the commemoration marking the 50th anniversary of th...

    More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.

    More >>

    More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.

    More >>

  • Texas News Minute

    Texas News Minute

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:45:17 GMT
    The latest Texas news from The Associated PressMore >>
    The latest Texas news from The Associated Press.More >>

  • Student watched helplessly as bridge came down on top of car

    Student watched helplessly as bridge came down on top of car

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:40:24 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly