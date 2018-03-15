Police release photos of victims of double-homicide in Temple

Temple Police Department have released the pictures of the two victims who were found dead at an auto shop in Temple Wednesday night.

Police have identified the victims as 25-year-old Cody Glenn Cornell and 35-year-old Robert Joseph Pellerin III.

Both were employees of O'Reilly Auto Parts.

Police arrested 47-year-old Theodore Dwyane Sims in connection with the double-homicide. Sims was a former employee of O'Reilly Auto Parts and of NAPA Auto Parts.

Sims was apprehended by the Harker Heights Police Department at a Walmart gas station located in the 2000 block of Harker Heights without incident around 2:19 p.m.

Temple police responded to a welfare check at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 1700 block of SW H.K. Dodgen Loop around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived on scene, they found two men dead in the building.

Sims has also been identified in an aggravated assault at the NAPA Auto Parts on 1000 E 6th Ave. in Belton yesterday evening.

Paul Romer the spokesperson for the Belton Police Department said following the Belton assault, the car Sims was driving was seen near the scene of the double homicide.

In the Belton incident, Sims approached two employees at the close of the business and pointed a shotgun at them.

After the men ran away, Sims got in his car and left the area. No shots were fired in that particular incident and nobody was injured.

The Belton Police Department identified Sims as former NAPA employee who was recently terminated.

Sims is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both of the victim's bodies will be sent for an autopsy.

