Police need help locating suspect in connection to double-homicide in Temple

The Temple Police Department said they need help finding the suspect in connection with a double-homicide in Temple last night.

Police are looking for 47-year-old Theodore Dwyane Sims. Sims is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Sims is believed to be driving a 2004 Nissan 4-door sedan, light colored with spray paint.

The license plate number is DT1N892.

If anyone sees or knows of Sims whereabouts you are asked to call police.

Temple police responded to a welfare check at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 1700 block of SW H.K. Dodgen Loop around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived on scene, they found two men dead in the building.

This case is currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Rangers, and the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Sims has also been identified in an aggravated assault at the NAPA Auto Parts on 1000 E 6th Ave. in Belton yesterday evening.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.