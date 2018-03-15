Police identify victims of double-homicide in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police identify victims of double-homicide in Temple

(Source: Bell County Jail) (Source: Bell County Jail)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: Temple Police Department) (Source: Temple Police Department)
(Source: Temple Police Department) (Source: Temple Police Department)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Temple Police Department said the suspect was caught after two people were found dead at an auto shop in Temple Wednesday night. 

Police have identified the victims as 25-year-old Cody Glenn Cornell and 35-year-old Robert Joseph Pellerin III.

Both were employees of O'Reilly Auto Parts. 

Police were looking for 47-year-old Theodore Dwyane Sims. Sims was a former employee of O'Reilly Auto Parts and of NAPA Auto Parts. 

Sims was apprehended by the Harker Heights Police Department at a Walmart gas station located in the 2000 block of Harker Heights without incident around 2:19 p.m.

Temple police responded to a welfare check at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 1700 block of SW H.K. Dodgen Loop around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived on scene, they found two men dead in the building.

Sims has also been identified in an aggravated assault at the NAPA Auto Parts on 1000 E 6th Ave. in Belton yesterday evening. 

Paul Romer the spokesperson for the Belton Police Department said following the Belton assault, the car Sims was driving was seen near the scene of the double homicide.  

In the Belton incident, Sims approached two employees at the close of the business and pointed a shotgun at them. 

After the men ran away, Sims got in his car and left the area. No shots were fired in that particular incident and nobody was injured. 

The Belton Police Department identified Sims as former NAPA employee who was recently terminated.  

Sims will be transported to Bell County Jail. 

Both of the victim's bodies will be sent for an autopsy. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Officials expect to find more bodies under collapsed bridge

    Officials expect to find more bodies under collapsed bridge

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 12:58 PM EDT2018-03-16 16:58:05 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • Georgia executes man known as the 'stocking strangler'

    Georgia executes man known as the 'stocking strangler'

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-03-15 03:47:33 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-03-16 16:57:13 GMT
    (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP). This undated image released by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Carlton Gary in Georgia. Lawyers for Gary set for execution March 15, 2018, are asking Georgia's parole board to spa...(Georgia Department of Corrections via AP). This undated image released by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Carlton Gary in Georgia. Lawyers for Gary set for execution March 15, 2018, are asking Georgia's parole board to spa...
    Georgia is preparing to carry out its first execution of the year with plans to put to death an inmate known as the "stocking strangler".More >>
    Georgia is preparing to carry out its first execution of the year with plans to put to death an inmate known as the "stocking strangler".More >>

  • Man convicted of killing carnival boss executed in Alabama

    Man convicted of killing carnival boss executed in Alabama

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-03-15 19:43:05 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-03-16 16:57:10 GMT
    (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Michael Wayne Eggers. Eggers, 50, was convicted of killing his employer and is set to be executed by the state of Alabama after dropp...(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Michael Wayne Eggers. Eggers, 50, was convicted of killing his employer and is set to be executed by the state of Alabama after dropp...

    Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.

    More >>

    Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly