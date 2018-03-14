Amber Alert issued for two 3-year-olds from San Antonio - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Amber Alert issued for two 3-year-olds from San Antonio

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KXXV) -

An Amber Alert has been issued for two three-year-olds from San Antonio. 

San Antonio police are searching for Kinsley and Kolby Hernandez. The two are 3-foot-3-inches and weight 38 pounds and have brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe that Leslie Hernandez is connected to their abduction. Leslie is driving a silver, 2010 Chevy Suburban with TX License Plate Number JGG2909. Leslie, 38, has brown hair, brown eyes and a yellow butterfly tattoo on her shoulder. 

Anyone that sees the vehicle or the children is asked to contact police immediately. 

