MCC softball dominates Vernon on the road

The McLennan Highlassies picked up another conference sweep with a dominating performance at Vernon over the Lady Chaparrals this afternoon.

It was all McLennan from the first pitch of game one as the Highlassies crushed the Lady Chaps 15-2. Victoria Vasquez picked up the five-inning run-rule victory in the circle.

McLennan exploded for 12 runs in the top of the first inning. Cassie Pavlas singled and Olivia Lantigua drew a walk. Both runners scored on a double by Kaitlin Richards. Emeri Eubanks was safe at first on a dropped third strike, moving Richards to third. Richards then scored on a sacrifice fly by Ariana Hernandez. Genisa Marrero-Carter was hit by the pitch and Brittany Montoya singled to load the bases. Breanna Heredia followed with a double to score Eubanks and Marrero-Carter. Charley Avery singled to score Montoya, and Pavlas doubled to score Heredia. Lantigua then doubled to score Avery and Pavlas. Richards followed with a single to score Lantigua. Eubanks tripled to score Richards, and another sacrifice fly by Hernandez scored Eubanks.

Vernon scored one run in the bottom of the first as Ty’eryka Preston singled, moved to third on a double by Taylor Humeston and scored on a ground out by Mickhayla Nunez.

The Highlassies added three runs in the second. Avery and Pavlas both singled. Lantigua then singled to score Avery. Richards walked to load the bases. Eubanks then doubled to score Pavlas and Lantigua.

The Lady Chaps final run came in the bottom of the fifth as Jeseraie Moore walked, moved to second on the walk of Preston, reached third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Humeston.

McLennan defeated Vernon 10-4 in the night cap with Emily Klanika getting the win in the circle.

The Highlassies scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Pavlas singled and Lantigua was safe at first on an error. Eubanks was safe at first on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Hernandez walked, bringing Pavlas in to score. Marrero-Carter then singled to score Lantigua and Eubanks.

McLennan scored two more runs in the second. Avery doubled and Pavlas singled. Lantigua grounded out to score Avery. Richards walked and Eubanks singled to score Pavlas.

Vernon trimmed the Highlassies lead to one with four runs in the bottom of the second. Rachel Solis was safe at first on an error and Brooklynn Davis singled. Both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Monet Milligan. Natalie Hester walked and Moore was hit by the pitch, bringing Solis in to score. Preston was safe at first and moved to second on a Highlassie error, scoring Davis and Hester.

McLennan added three runs in the fourth. Eubanks was safe at first on an error and Hernandez singled. Marrero-Carter followed with a triple to score Eubanks and Hernandez. Montoya followed with a fielder’s choice to score Marrero-Carter.

The Highlassies rounded out the scoring with two runs in the top of the seventh. Pavlas and Lantigua both singled, and Richards was safe on an error to load the bases. Hernandez then singled to score Pavlas and Lantigua.

McLennan returns to action March 21, hosting Hill for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.