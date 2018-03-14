Aggie softball to host Reveille Invite

The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team hosts its final tournament of the regular season, the Reveille Invite, beginning Thursday with a 6 p.m. matchup against UConn at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The tournament also features Michigan State and Marist, whom the Aggies will face twice.

Every Aggie game this weekend can be seen on SEC Network + with Louie Belina (play-by-play; Thurs.-Sat.), Zach Taylor (play-by-play; Sun.) and Chris Southard (color) on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

The action can be heard on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.

Texas A&M is 24-3 (3-0 SEC) on the season and is coming off a sweep to begin SEC play against No. 19 Ole Miss. Erica Russell led the Aggies with a .571 (4-for-7) average with three RBI and two runs scored. Kristen Cuyos added three hits, three runs and two walks as the senior batted .500 on the weekend. Samantha Show fanned a season-high nine batters in Saturday’s 7-0 shutout for her seventh win of the season. Lexi Smith completed the sweep with a two-hitter and six strikeouts.

Keeli Milligan tops the Aggies with a .406 average on the year followed by Sarah Hudek, who is batting .403. Tori Vidales leads the team with six home runs and 35 RBI, while Riley Sartain has belted five home runs and is third on the team with 17 RBI. In the circle, Trinity Harrington is 7-1 with a 1.55 ERA. Maddie MacGrandle holds a 5-0 mark and a 1.71 ERA. Show is 7-2, while Smith has added four wins.

Texas A&M owns a 4-0 advantage over UConn in the series history. The two teams last met in 2014 with the Aggies prevailing, 14-4 and 6-1, in College Station.

Marist and the Aggies met twice in 2012 in Honolulu, Hawai’I with Texas A&M winning both contests, 5-0 and 14-2.

Michigan State and Texas A&M have met six times with the Aggies winning five. The Maroon & White have won the last three meetings, all of which occurred in Boca Raton, Fla. A&M won in 2007, 3-0, and the last Michigan State victory was on May 20, 2005, in Athens, Ga., 5-1.

Due to the NCAA Women’s Basketball First and Second Rounds on Friday and Sunday, fans must be prepared to pay $5 to park in the Reed Arena parking lots.