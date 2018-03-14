Visitors bureau releases free map showing 212 historical markers in the county

Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for two three-year-olds from San Antonio.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for two three-year-olds from San Antonio.More >>
As for the president, he made plenty of headlines on Wednesday.More >>
As for the president, he made plenty of headlines on Wednesday.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>