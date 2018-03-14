Visitors bureau releases free map showing 212 historical markers in the county

The map was created with the assistance of the McLennan County Historical Commission. (Source: KXXV)

The Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau has released a new map that shows the 212 historical markers in McLennan County.

There are 16,000 official Texas historical markers - making it the state with the most historical markers.

The map is free and is available at the Waco Tourist Information Center, 106 Texas Ranger Trail, next to the Texas Ranger Museum.

The map was created with the assistance of the McLennan County Historical Commission.

