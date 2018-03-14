150,000 people expected in Waco for events this weekend

The Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau said they are expecting 150,000 people in Waco this weekend for the 30 events happening.

Carla Pendergraft, Director of Marketing for the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau, said 70,000 people are expected to be in Waco for Magnolia Market's Spring at the Silos. Twenty-five thousand people are expected for the Texas Food Truck Showdown.

The City of Waco shut down roads near the Silos, near 6th and Webster. They will also be shutting down 3rd and Austin Ave.

Temporary stop signs were set up to help with the congestion.

Pendergraft said they are expecting 350,000 people to visit Waco during the month of March.

