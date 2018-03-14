Former police chief charged with sexual assault remains fire chief in other town

The Volunteer Firefighters Association of Central Texas will be holding a meeting discussing the future of their volunteer fire chief, according to fire officials. The Golinda volunteer fire chief, Quincy Deon Lee, faces sexual assault charges and is the former Rosebud police chief.

Lee resigned from the Rosebud police department in August 2017 after a complaint was filed against him. He was arrested for sexual assault at the beginning of March by the Texas Rangers. He had been with the department for almost five years.

Fire officials said that Lee is still the volunteer fire chief for Golinda, and until recently, had been the president of a volunteer fire association in Central Texas.

Officials added that he resigned from that position.

Lee was also a stakeholder with Executive Elite Security Protection Service in Waco. It is a company that provides guards and private investigators.

When we called the company on March 8, a woman who answered told us he was out of state. When we called Wednesday, a woman told us he had resigned, but could not tell us when.

Central Texas News Now asked to talk with the former chief, but we were not able to do so.

According to the sexual assault arrest affidavit, Lee would force the victim to have sex with him in exchange for keeping her out of trouble for drinking while on probation. Lee knew she was on probation and would catch her while she was under the influence of alcohol, the victim said.

She said it started in 2014 and continued through 2015.

Lee is out of jail on bond.

Central Texas News Now sent Makenzi Henderson to talk with the firefighters at the meeting to see how they feel about the charges against him, and what they plan to do about his position.

