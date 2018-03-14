Police: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after colliding with truc - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after colliding with truck

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after colliding with a truck. (Source: KXXV) A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after colliding with a truck. (Source: KXXV)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a truck on his motorcycle. 

Killeen police said the accident happened at 12:53 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Blvd. and Highland Avenue. When police arrived, a man was lying on the roadway. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition. 

Police said that the man was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial when a pickup truck failed to yield the right of way, colliding with the motorcycle. 

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly