Police: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after colliding with truck

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after colliding with a truck. (Source: KXXV)

A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a truck on his motorcycle.

Killeen police said the accident happened at 12:53 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Blvd. and Highland Avenue. When police arrived, a man was lying on the roadway. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

Police said that the man was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial when a pickup truck failed to yield the right of way, colliding with the motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.