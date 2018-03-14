Two football players' cases will not proceed to trial after insufficient evidence

A grand jury has not decided not to indict two football players on sexual assault charges.

Two Baylor football players were suspended after sexual assault allegations surfaced in March. According to ESPN, another player was also suspended.

The sports network said that the players were suspended from the team because of the allegations involving the players and members of the university's equestrian team.

ESPN reported that the players have been separated from the team since the allegations were made in November.

Baylor football coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that he would not name the players until they were indicted on charges.

ESPN reported that the incident in question happened on Nov. 12. Two female students reported to police that they were sexually assaulted at University Parks Apartments.

The players were identified as John Arthur and Tre'von Lewis. The third player was identified by ESPN as Justin Harris.

On June 6, a grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to proceed to trial for Arthur and Lewis.

McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna released a statement:

The Grand Jury reviewed information from Baylor Title IX Investigations, Police Reports, Witness Statements, and Victim interviews. After carefully considering the evidence, the grand jury determined that there was not sufficient evidence to proceed to trial. We commend the Grand Jury members for their diligent work and we agree with and respect their decision.

No other details were released.

