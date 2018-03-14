Report: Three Baylor football players suspended after sexual ass - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Report: Three Baylor football players suspended after sexual assault allegations surface

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Matt Rhule held a press conference regarding Baylor football. (Source: KXXV) Matt Rhule held a press conference regarding Baylor football. (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Three Baylor football players were suspended after sexual assault allegations surfaced, according to ESPN

The sports network said that the players were suspended from the team because of the allegations involving the players and members of the university's equestrian team. 

ESPN reported that the players have been separated from the team since the allegations were made in November. 

Baylor football coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that he would not name the players until they were indicted on charges. 

ESPN reported that the incident in question happened on Nov. 12. Two female students reported to police that they were sexually assaulted at University Parks Apartments. 

No other details were released. 

