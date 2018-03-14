Report: Texas teen to receive award for rescuing lives during Hu - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Report: Texas teen to receive award for rescuing lives during Hurricane Harvey

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
A teen is being honored saving 17 people during Hurricane Harvey. (Source: City of Bryan) A teen is being honored saving 17 people during Hurricane Harvey. (Source: City of Bryan)
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

A teen is being awarded for saving 17 people during Hurricane Harvey, according to the Beaumont Enterprise

Virgil Smith, from Dickinson, is among five to receive the Citizen Honors Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

The news organization said that Smith, 13, used his air mattress to rescue 17 trapped neighbors. 

