Expert weighs in on healthy eating and meal prep

For the Mar. 14. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with Dominique Terrase, owner of Fuel Up.

During the interview, she explained what Fuel Up is. Fuel Up is a meal prep company where you can preorder your pre-cooked, packaged meals for the week.

