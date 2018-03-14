Mark your calendars for the upcoming “Rise Up” gala - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Mark your calendars for the upcoming “Rise Up” gala

By Haley Seale, Producer
Connect
courtesy: talitha koum courtesy: talitha koum
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Mar. 14. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with Susan Cowley from Talitha Koum about the upcoming "Rise Up" Gala.

During the interview, She explained what Talitha Koum is and what they do to help children in need.

For more information, chick here.  

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly