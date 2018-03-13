Baylor baseball drops five game streak - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor baseball drops five game streak

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Baylor baseball fell 7-2 to No. 22 Sam Houston State on Tuesday evening at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (8-6) and Bearkats (13-4) were tied entering the eighth but SHSU rallied for five runs in the last two innings to pick up the win.

BU struck first in the third. Tucker Cascadden and Cole Haring walked to begin the inning and Davion Downey reached on a bunt error to load the bases with no outs. Shea Langeliers walked to force in a run and Davis Wendzel hit a sacrifice fly, but an unlucky line-drive double play ended the rally.

SHSU answered in its next chance with two runs in the fourth on a walk and three hits.

Then came a tough eighth inning. A leadoff walk and double gave the Bearkats the lead. A single, bunt single and error and another single scored three more runs.

SHSU added to the lead with a home run in the ninth.

SHSU reliever Nick Mikolajchak (2-2) earned the win, giving up two hits and two walks in four scoreless innings. Dakota Mills tossed the final two scoreless innings to earn his second save. BU reliever Ryan Leckich (2-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out.

